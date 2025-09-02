Walmart employee brutally beaten by mob in Indianapolis store: watch

In a horrifying act that has elicited a lot of anger, a Walmart store employee in Indianapolis was violently assaulted by a group of women in the store.

The video of the violent confrontation by witness Kind Butler depicts the employee being pinned down, punched, kicked, and stomped by several attackers.

As the group of women screamed at him, bystanders tried to intervene, and a male suspect also became part of the attack.

Butler, who goes to the store regularly, thinks that the attack was spontaneous and direct.

He disclosed that he overheard the gang, who were kinsmen to an alleged rape victim, searching someone they thought was connected to the criminal act before the attack.

Tikerra Hicks, the victim, had been getting calls concerning a friend who was accusing him of rape, but she made it clear that she had nothing to do with the situation.

She said she did not understand why she was a target.

Although it was Hicks who was a victim of a violent attack, she revealed that Walmart fired her after the fight.

The beech grove police report reported that her name had been mentioned in a similar rape investigation document, but she denied involvement, calling the claims false.

The video has already spread like wildfire, raising the questions over workplace safety and justice towards violence victims.