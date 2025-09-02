British boxing Champion Joe Bugner, who fought Muhammad Ali, died at 75

Former British heavyweight boxing Champion Joe Bugner died at 75

Joe Bugner, former British Heavyweight boxing Champion, who challenged Muhammad Ali for the world title, died at 75.

As reported by the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBC), Bugner, who also held the European, Commonwealth and heavyweight crowns died on September 1, 2025, at a care home in Brisbane, Australia.

Announcing his death "with great sadness", the board said it "passes on its condolences to Joe's family".

Joe was born in Hungary in 1950 before his family moved to the UK, after fleeing amid the 1956 Soviet invasion.

Joe Bugner was a British Commonwealth, and European Champion

The hungry-born fighter held the British title and was a three-time European Champion, taking on US legends, Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier, and ending the career of British Champion Henry cooper.

Bugner forced Henry Cooper into retirement after a controversial point win in 1971.

His victory over Cooper by a quarter of a point at a time when fights were counted in fractions, meant he struggled for acceptance in his adopted country.

Over a 32-year career beginning in 1967, the fighter won 69 of his 83 contests - 41 inside the distance - with 13 defeats and one draw.

Joe fought Ali twice, losing on points both times, including when challenging the American legend for the world heavyweight title in Kuala Lumpur in 1975.

It was one of two British title wins, while he was also a three-time European champion.

Joe Bugner Vs Muhammad Ali

Moreover, He also lost to Joe Frazier, another legend of the ring, on points, in 1973, His 1987 stoppage defeat to Frank Bruno led to his retirement from the ring.

Eight years later, money troubles forced him to make a comeback, taking the Australian title as well as the lightly-regarded WBF (World Boxing Federation) belt, aged 48.

He retired at 49 after beating US fighter Levi Billups on Australia's Gold Coast in 1999.

Former British professional boxer Frank Bruno pays tribute:

British Professional boxer, Frank Bruno, who beat Bugner during one of his many comebacks in 1987, called the news of Joe’s death, “a sad day for boxing”.

Frank Bruno vs Joe Bugner in 1987

“We spent quite a bit of time together around the time of my fight with him,” Bruno said.

“He was a character and played Mr. Bad Guy when we did the promotion. He had a long career and fought many great heavyweights," he added.

Additionally, Frank Warren British boxing manager and promoter who staged Bugner’s fight with Bruno at White Hart Lane, also paid his respects.

“He participated in the first fight I did on ITV – a great man who will be missed. May he rest in peace,” said the boxing manager.