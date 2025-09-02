Michael Jordan rare appearance overshadows Belichick's flop debut at UNC

Michael Jordan made a rare public appearance at Bill Belichick’s first game at UNC on Monday, September 1.

The NBA legend was captured by camera attending the game with NFL legend Lawrence Taylor and former UNC basketball coach Roy Williams.

The game marked the UNC coaching debut of Bill Belichick. Jordan’s unexpected appearance turned the game into a bigger moment despite Belichick’s flop debut.

In a highly anticipated college football debut, the head coach, a Super Bowl winner, witnessed his North Carolina team defeated by the visiting TCU Horned Frogs with a final score of 48-18.

Belichick’s debut also drew several A-lister names in the game, including soccer legend Mia Hamm and county music star Eric Church as reported by The Fayetteville Observer.

Being a passionate fan of the UNC game, Jordan's presence at the game was no surprise.

The former basketball star has always been fond of the time he spent while playing with the North Carolina Tar Heels.

During an interview with Cigar Aficionado in 2005, Jordan said, "I would say it was for the Tar Heels. No one knew me until then. That's when the notoriety and everything began with Michael Jordan. By the time I got to Chicago, I was drafted three, so everybody knew I was at least decent.”