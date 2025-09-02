Savannah Chrisley calls out Chase's behaviour: 'He doesn't look healthy'

The latest episode of The Chrisleys: Back to Reality shed light on Chase Chrisley's struggles with alcohol, particularly his January 2025 arrest following a bar fight.

The episode featured audio commentary from his parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, who expressed their concerns about their son's behavior.

Julie Chrisley described the thought of her son's downward spiral as "the worst possible thing as a parent that you can think of," adding that it "breaks my heart."

Todd Chrisley shared his own concerns, stating, "I don't know that I was shocked, because I had been warning Chase for years to stop with the drinking. There was nothing in a bar that was going to bring you no good fortune."

In the episode, Chase recalled the night of his arrest, admitting to "drinking heavily" and not remembering much of the incident. When 911 audio from the night played, his friend Marty suggested that Chase got into a fight with a bar manager and might have slapped him.

However, Chase denied the allegations, saying, "I wouldn't slap somebody. Like, I'd get my money's worth... Everybody there says I didn't put my hands on anybody." Chase acknowledged hitting rock bottom, stating, "I think I kind of just hit rock bottom."

Savannah Chrisley revealed that she had tried to help her brother get back on track by setting up a treatment facility for him. However, Chase rejected the idea, telling her to "go f--- yourself."

Savannah expressed her doubts about Chase's sobriety, saying, "Do I believe it? No, because if he was, he wouldn't look the way that he looks. It's just the reality of it. He does not look healthy."

The episode also featured a heartfelt video message from Todd Chrisley to his son Chase, urging him to abstain from alcohol.

"Hey, Chase. I love you, son. I've loved you since the moment that you drew your first breath... Don't you ever give up in life. More importantly, don't give up on yourself. You've gotta stop with the alcohol. You've gotta stop. Find your faith. Every day of your life, know I love you beyond what I can put into words. I love you, son."

Despite his struggles, Chase has been working on his sobriety journey. He recently launched a new line of alcohol-free seltzers called Gold Drop, aiming to provide a healthy alternative for those struggling with addiction.

Chase shared that he's been feeling better than ever since giving up alcohol, saying, "Almost one month alcohol free, feeling better than I have in years. God is good #sober #sobriety."