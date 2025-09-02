'Young Sheldon' star talks character's fate in 'Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage'

Raegan Revord opens up about Sheldon's cameo in new series

Young Sheldon star Raegan Revord is opening up about an unusual aspect of the series as she discusses the possibility of a Sheldon cameo in Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

The actress, who portrayed Sheldon Cooper’s twin sister Missy in the CBS sitcom, explained why she believes there’s no point in Iain Armitage appearing in the new series.

During an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, Revord said, “That would be so much fun, but I feel like, because they’re sticking to The Big Bang Theory lore and everything — the whole thing in The Big Bang Theory is that Georgie and Sheldon don’t talk, because they kind of have a rift between them after [their father] George dies.”

However, she didn’t hesitate to share that while she thinks there’s little chance of the young actor showing up in the new show, the directors might decide otherwise if they feel it makes sense.

She further added, “And so if they’re sticking to that, I feel like it wouldn’t make sense for Sheldon to come back.”

For the unversed, the show’s second installment is slated to premiere on Thursday, October 16, 2025.