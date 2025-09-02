Helen Skelton supports Gethin Jones on 'Morning Live' after his father's death

The co-stars were not pictured at the same time

Helen Skelton put on a united front with her Morning Live co-star Gethin Jones on Monday.

This marked the presenter's first appearance since the death of his father, which he announced after a long illness.

However, the co-stars were not pictured at the same time, just weeks after it was reported the pair had decided to 'cool off' their romance.

Gethin shared a rave picture alongside his dad in hospital with a heartfelt post.

He wrote: 'Wales defeated England. Hymns and Arias with dad last night, before he left us this morning.

'The most prefect, peaceful end. Welsh hymns playing, and the grandsons on speaker phone saying goodbye.'

The star conclude the post: 'A tough old week. But lucky in so many ways.'

Gethin revealed that his father had battled illness for a long time and highlighted the importance of humour in helping his familyc cope.

The Strictly Star also thanked the NHS for taking care of his father, noting that his sister, who also work for the institution, had been 'amazing.'

This comes after reports that Helen and Gethin had cooled off their romance.

Helen has been spending the school days with her children, Ernie, nine, eight, and Elsie, four, from her relationship with ex-husband, Richie Myler.

Meanwhile, Gethin was recently spotted on famous celebrity dating app Raya.

The pair were previously spotted spending time with each other outside work, including a steamy spa break.