Cristiano Ronaldo's engagement joy reflected in Georgina's glowing demeanour in Venice

Georgina Rodriguez on cloud nine as she departs Venice with radiant demeanour

Cristiano Ronaldo's fiancée Georgina Rodriguez was on cloud nines after her engagement and was visibly glowing while departing Venice on Monday.

The Argentine-Spanish model, 31, is gearing up to marry the Portuguese footballer, 40, marking a new chapter in their lives together.

Georgina shared a sweet picture of her hand adorned with a huge diamond on her ring finger.

Cutting a chic figure in jeans and a T-shirt, she headed to Venice Airport on Monday morning and proudly flaunted her ring to photographers while clutching a $115 k Hermes Birkin Crocodile bag, reported Daily Mail.

She had been in Venice to mark the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

The previous evening, Georgina showed off her massive 30-carat sparkler on the red carpet at the Festival.

She looked drop-dead gorgeous in a black midi-skirt, and leather stilettos, and her dazzling diamond engagement ring.

The couple have been together in a relationship since 2016 and share two daughters Alana, seven, and two-year-old Bella together.

Georgina is also the stepmother of Ronaldo's other three children.

In an interview for her Netflix reality show I Am Georgina, the model revealed how her friends often tease her about marriage.

She said: 'They are always joking about the wedding. When is the wedding? Since Jennifer Lopez's song The Ring Or When came out, they started singing it to me. And well, this is not up to me.'

Interestingly, although the couple are not married yet, Cristiano has often referred to her as his wife.