CJ Daniels’ one-handed catch steals the show in Miami’s season opener

In a game defined by defensive struggle, University of Miami wide receiver CJ Daniels authored a moment of pure offensive magic.

The recent transfer from LSU Tigers made a striking one-handed touchdown catch before halftime, propelling the Hurricanes to a 14-7 lead over Notre Dame in a highly anticipated season opener at Hard Rock Stadium.

With just 18 seconds left in the half and under pressure, quarterback Carson Beck launched a high pass towards the end zone.

Daniels overlaid with two Notre Dame defenders, raised and extended his right arms to secure the ball. This spectacular one-handed snag sent the home crowd into a frenzy.

The moment instantly vaulted to the top of early-season highlight reels.

Fans mark this touchdown as a statement moment for Daniels’ career, who had just three receptions for 34 yards in the first half.

The American footballer previously spent four years at Liberty and a quiet season at LSU.

Now, Daniels is noted as a key contributor for Miami, helping to fill the void left by departed stars.

Despite rainy conditions and a defensive battle, Daniels’ touchdown became the immediate story of the game, trending worldwide on social media.

ESPN’s official X account marked it as a “Catch of the year nominee!”



