CJ Daniels’ one-handed catch steals the show in Miami’s season opener

In a game defined by defensive struggle, University of Miami wide receiver CJ Daniels authored a moment of pure offensive magic.
The recent transfer from LSU Tigers made a striking one-handed touchdown catch before halftime, propelling the Hurricanes to a 14-7 lead over Notre Dame in a highly anticipated season opener at Hard Rock Stadium.
With just 18 seconds left in the half and under pressure, quarterback Carson Beck launched a high pass towards the end zone.
Daniels overlaid with two Notre Dame defenders, raised and extended his right arms to secure the ball. This spectacular one-handed snag sent the home crowd into a frenzy.
The moment instantly vaulted to the top of early-season highlight reels.
Fans mark this touchdown as a statement moment for Daniels’ career, who had just three receptions for 34 yards in the first half.
The American footballer previously spent four years at Liberty and a quiet season at LSU.
Now, Daniels is noted as a key contributor for Miami, helping to fill the void left by departed stars.
Despite rainy conditions and a defensive battle, Daniels’ touchdown became the immediate story of the game, trending worldwide on social media.
ESPN’s official X account marked it as a “Catch of the year nominee!”
More than 32 turtles’ washed-up dead-on beaches at Port Stephen, authorities are investigating cause of deaths
'CRISPR' upgraded clones aim to transform polo breeding despite sport’s resistance
Apple aims to avoid past shortages with iPhone 17 rollout this September
The humanoid robot equipped with advanced and adaptive learning modules will assist international delegates and...
While Google confirmed that its own systems remain secure, the incident has created new risk for scams and credential...
Guibilo, first posted a photo of Paolini to his Instagram handle on August 25, 2025 & it has become of the coolest...