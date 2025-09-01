John Cena triumphs in classic showdown against Logan Paul at Clash in Paris 2025

The Clash in Paris turned out to be a classic bout at WWE 2025, as the 17-time World Wrestling Champion showed some classic moves of the game.

John Cena’s match against Logan Paul at WWE Clash in Paris 2025 was a thrilling encounter that drew a huge crowd of to the Paris La Defense Arena.

The action went forth and back down the stretch with Cena pulling out a rare Angle’s Wings, the lifting double-hook face buster that was introduced by Christopher Daniels.

Cena surprised Paul down the stretch by borrowing the Styles "Clash", the finisher belonging to another wrestling star AJ Styles.

And finally, a pair of Attitude Adjustment (AA) sealed the deal for the future Hall of Famer - John Cena.

A strong yet classic finishing stretch marked this as one of the better matches on Cena’s retirement tour.

The European fans gave Cena a standing ovation as he triumphed over Paul with a much-needed victory, showcasing his signature moves and athleticism.

This win marked Cena’s 99th career Premium Live Event (PLE) victory.

One last time is now

John Cena’s final bout announcement comes after months of speculation and will be featured in a prime-time NBC special expected to draw millions.

John Cena is on his retirement tour, as he had announced retirement this year under the “Last Time Is Now” theme, and now only 10 appearances have left of his farewell tour.

John Cena’s retirement match will headline Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13, 2025, bringing John Cena career to an end.