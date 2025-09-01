William's Windsor relocation 'in keeping with his vision of royalty with small R'

William and Kate will likely reside at Forest Lodge when William ascends the throne

Princess Kate and Princess of Wales are planning to relocate to Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park from their beloved Adelaide Cottage.

It is believed the future king and future Queen will likely reside at Forest Lodge when William ascends the throne.

Now, royal expert Jennie Bond has revealed the reason behind the big move, and how it connects to William's childhood growing up in the Firm.

The former BBC royal commentator told the Mirror: 'William is focused on creating a stable and private family: the kind he never had when he was growing up. '

'He's already defined the way he wants to do things: he calls it royalty with a small R. I think a 'forever' home at Forest Lodge is in keeping with that philosophy.'

Jennie disagreed with the suggestion that William is breaking royal tradition by moving from a castle or a palace.

'I don't think William is going to bat an eyelid about breaking certain royal traditions, she said.

'He does not want to live in a palace or a castle and he has made up his mind to do things differently.'

The expert added that Forest Lodge will give his family a much more normal life, and that, I am sure, is going to stand them in good stead.'

She also believes that the couple are likely to follow in Diana's footsteps by creating a warm, inviting home environment for their children.