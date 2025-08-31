Lewis Capaldi exposes fake friends in Hollywood

Lewis Capaldi opened up about the struggles he faced while stepping away from the spotlight and revealed that not every celebrity who claimed to support him actually reached out.

The 28 year old singer said some stars publicly acted like they checked in but never truly did, calling the situation “bizarre” and “really weird.”

Capaldi’s battle with Tourette’s became widely known in 2023 when he was unable to finish his Glastonbury set.

Following that moment, the Someone You Loved hitmaker received a heartfelt call from Elton John, who was one of the first to reach out.

"The day after Glastonbury Elton phoned and said it was wise to take a break. I knew he had my email but I didn’t know he had my number so he must have got it from management or something," he recalled.

The music icon, who recently made a huge music comeback, also praised his close friend Niall Horan, explaining that they remain in regular contact through a group chat.

The Scottish star made a powerful return to the same Glastonbury stage nearly two years later, delivering an emotional performance that marked his comeback.

However, he shared that he was now in a much better place both mentally and physically. “I’m not on antidepressants anymore. It was f*****g hard to get off it. You could say I survived getting off Sertraline but let’s not get into that. This is happy stuff, I’m trying to share less,” he told fans, also crediting therapy for helping him feel stronger.

Capaldi even shared a lighter story from his time away, revealing how Justin Bieber “ghosted” him after a fun night together at a party.

Despite exchanging numbers and sharing what the singer thought was the start of a friendship, the Swag singer never replied to his follow up message.

Laughing about it, Lewis earlier joked, “So if you’re out there Bieber, wherever you are, text me back please. Bieber aired me.”