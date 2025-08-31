White House backs Trump idea to restore ‘Department of War’

US President Donald Trump makes an announcement regarding the Golden Dome missile defence shield in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, May 20, 2025. — Reuters

WASHINGTON: The White House has thrown its weight behind US President Donald Trump’s call to bring back the old name for the Department of Defence — the ‘Department of War’, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing a White House official.

Officials said the move is part of Trump’s push to give the US military a tougher, more offensive image, though the change could still need approval from Congress but the White House is exploring other ways to make the change, the report said.

Republican Representative Greg Steube of Florida has filed an amendment to the annual defence policy bill to alter the department’s name, signalling some Republican support in Congress for the move.

The White House did not provide details but highlighted Trump’s remarks this week stressing the US military’s offensive power.

“As President Trump said, our military should be focused on offence – not just defence – which is why he has prioritised warfighters at the Pentagon instead of DEI and so-called woke ideology. Stay tuned!” said White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly, using DEI to refer to diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

Trump floated the idea of bringing back the “Department of War” name while speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Monday, saying it “just sounded to me better.”

“It used to be called the Department of War and it had a stronger sound,” Trump said. “We want defence, but we want offence too … As Department of War we won everything, we won everything and I think we’re going to have to go back to that.”

The War Department became the Department of Defense gradually, starting with the National Security Act of 1947, which unified the Army, Navy and Air Force under the National Military Establishment.

An amendment in 1949 officially adopted the “Department of Defense” name, creating the structure that exists today.

Trump and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth have been pushing to project a more aggressive image of the military while pursuing other changes, including removing senior military leaders seen as being out of step with Trump.

The Trump administration has also attempted to bar transgender individuals from joining the US military and remove those already serving. The Pentagon maintains that transgender people are medically unfit, a claim civil rights advocates reject as discriminatory and unlawful.