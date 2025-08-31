Cricketer Shadab Khan announces birth of first child

The image shared by cricketer Shadab Khan on his X handle. — X@76Shadabkhan/File

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has announced the birth of his first child, a daughter.

The 26-year-old cricketer shared the news on Instagram and X on Saturday, expressing gratitude "beyond words" and describing the moment as “a blessing”. The blessed father also requested fans to remember his family in their prayers.

Shadab, who is a regular member of Pakistan’s national side, married the daughter of former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq in 2023.

His posts garnered thousands of likes on his social media accounts and congratulatory messages.

Shadab, who has been an integral part of Pakistan's white-ball cricket setup since his debut in 2017, is widely regarded as one of the leading leg-spinners in modern cricket.

Over the years, he has also contributed as a dependable lower-order batsman, making him a valuable all-rounder for the national side.

The cricketer has represented Pakistan in all three formats, though he has been most successful in limited-overs cricket.

In addition to international cricket, Shadab also captains Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he is among the league's top performers.