Princess Beatrice’s original name was rejected by Queen Elizabeth

Princess Beatrice’s name was kept secret for two weeks after her birth

Princess Beatrice celebrated her 37th birthday on August 8, but it turns out the royal almost grew up with a very different name.

Back in 1988, when Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson were preparing to welcome their first child, they reportedly had their hearts set on the name Annabel.

However, according to Hello!, Queen Elizabeth wasn’t impressed allegedly dismissing the choice as “too yuppie.”

During the family’s annual summer stay at Balmoral in Scotland, the late monarch is said to have stepped in with her own suggestion: Beatrice.

Meaning “bringer of joy,” the name was also steeped in royal history, honoring Queen Victoria and Prince Albert’s youngest daughter, Princess Beatrice, who became Princess Henry of Battenberg.

What was seen as an “unexpected choice” at the time has since become one of the most recognizable names in the modern royal family.

According to Hello!, while the monarch didn’t have the final say on royal baby names, Queen Elizabeth was often consulted before any official announcements were made.

That may explain why her name wasn’t revealed until two weeks after her birth in 1988.

When the announcement finally came, her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, chose the full name Princess Beatrice Elizabeth Mary. At the time of her arrival, she was fifth in line to the throne.

Today, she stands ninth and is a mother to two daughters, Sienna Elizabeth and Athena Elizabeth Rose, as well as stepmother to her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s son, Christopher “Wolfie” Woolf.

Beatrice’s family life remains a source of joy and just last month, on July 17, her husband marked their fifth wedding anniversary with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

“Happy 5th Anniversary to my incredible partner, the most beautiful and amazing wife. I cherish every moment we’ve spent together and am deeply grateful for our journey,” Edoardo wrote, adding “Here’s to countless more years filled with laughter and tons of love!”