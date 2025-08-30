Megyn Kelly slams Blake Lively as 'narcissist' in Justin Baldoni legal drama

Blake Lively has found herself in the middle of a storm after Megyn Kelly publicly blasted her during a recent episode of The Megyn Kelly Show.

The television personality, 54, accused the actress of targeting her with a subpoena connected to Lively’s ongoing legal case against her co-star Justin Baldoni.

Kelly didn't hold back in her remarks, as she called the 38 year old star a “narcissistic bully” and a “nasty Hollywood snob” while also describing her as “sad, pathetic, and untalented.”

The former Fox News host claimed that It Ends with Us actress' legal team tried to obtain private communications from her staff but that she refused to hand over anything.

“We gave her absolutely nothing. Not one document, not one record, not one communication,” Kelly told listeners.

A spokesperson for A Simple Favor actress quickly responded in a statement to the Daily Mail. “At no point in this litigation has Ms. Lively served a subpoena on Megyn Kelly,” the representative said.

They explained that Lively was simply seeking evidence to prove her claims that the director and others blasted her for speaking out about alleged harassment on set.

Kelly, however, fired back accusing Lively of twisting words and using “meaningless technicalities.” She insisted the subpoena targeted her former employer and named her directly.

“We fought her subpoena and won,” Kelly said, adding that it was a matter of protecting freedom of the press.

The broadcaster also turned her criticism toward Blake Lively's husband Ryan Reynolds, calling him a “bully," and argued that the Hollywood couple were intimidating smaller voices who lacked the resources to defend themselves.