Paris Jackson turns heads in plunging leather gown at Venice Film Festival

Paris Jackson sets internet ablaze with daring leather gown at Venice Film Festival

Paris Jackson recently turned heads with her jaw-dropping outfit at the Frankenstein premiere.

The 27-year-old actress, daughter of the late Michael Jackson, divided the internet with her bold attire at the star-studded event.

On Saturday, August 30, the Habit star stepped out in a plunging leather gown with a feathered collar at the Venice Film Festival.

She completed her daring outfit with matching gloves, a clutch bag, and a delicate diamond necklace.

Alongside Paris, Rosie Huntingon-Whiteley was also in attendance, stunning in a glamorous silver-and-white satin gown.

She paired her look with a white feathered shawl, platform heels, and diamond jewellery.

The Gringo actress, who is known for her fearless fashion sense, has previously opened up about her fashion journey.

In an exclusive 2022 conversation with Vogue, Paris shared, “I wasn’t allowed to wear make-up growing up. I was homeschooled for a long time. So then, when I started going to regular school, I would borrow my friends’ makeup, and then take it off before I went home. I probably cared more about what my brothers were doing, though. So like, Hot Wheels, or Lego, that was kind of the go-to.”

For the unversed, Frankenstein is new adaptation of Mary Shelley’s 1818 novel.

Guillermo del Toro’s directorial, starring Mia Goth, Jacob Elordi, Christoph Waltz, and more, premiered on Saturday, August 30.