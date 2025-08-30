ACC announces new timings for Asia Cup 2025 matches

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has revised the Asia Cup 2025 match timings to minimise potential weather disruptions for players and fans.
According to the ACC, the matches will now begin at 6:30 PM UAE time, which corresponds to 7:30 PM Pakistan time. This marked a shift from the earlier schedule, where games were set to start at 6:00 PM local time.
September 15 will feature a doubleheader. The first match between UAE and Oman in Abu Dhabi is scheduled for 4:30 PM local time, while the second match, featuring Sri Lanka and Hong Kong in Dubai, will begin at 6:30 PM local time.
The ACC stated that the revised timings aim to ensure smoother conditions for both players and fans, especially in light of potential weather disruptions.
Organisers also highlighted that the adjustment would make it more convenient for spectators to follow multiple matches in a single day.
It is pertinent to mention that the 15th edition of the men’s Asia Cup will be played in the T20I format, featuring eight teams Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Oman, UAE and Hong Kong, divided into two groups.
Group A features fierce rivals Pakistan and India, alongside hosts UAE and Oman, while Group B is comprised of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong.
The eight-team tournament will get underway on September 9, with Afghanistan taking on Hong Kong at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
