Apple iPhone 17 set to debut on September 9, analysts project

Apple has officially scheduled its next major product event for September 9, 2025, where the company is expected to launch the highly anticipated iPhone 17 lineup.

The event, themed, “Awe-dropping,” is also expected to release three new Apple Watch models and the updated version of AirPods Pro.

Based on Apple’s well-established release pattern, industry experts project that pre-order for the iPhone 17 models will start on Friday, September 12, 2025, with deliveries beginning from September 19, 2025.

The experts also suggest that this year’s rollout is expected to be significantly smoother than in previous years.

Unlike recent launches, where consumers experienced production delays and component shortages for high-demand pro models, supply chain sources affirmed that the company promised no major disruptions for the iPhone 17 series.

This could result in fewer early shortages and faster shipping times for customers.

Apple has not revealed the prices of the new iPhone models. However, the release is expected to follow Apple’s standard global rollout, with initial availability in the U.S., European, and Asian markets.

The estimated September 12 pre-order date aligns with Apple’s longstanding tradition of starting sales the Friday following its September keynote.