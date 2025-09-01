'K' is for conflict: Study reveals emotional impact of brief texts in digital conversations

A study has shown that the most emotionally triggering text message that you can send to someone is “K.”

We’ve all been there, you’ve typed out a huge paragraph to someone just for them to reply with one singular letter, not even “OK”.

It’s completey raging , and the vastmajority of texters would agree.

However, it has now been proven that this is by far the worst text to send to somebody.

A study that was conducted in 2023, published in the Journal of Mobile Communication, found that the single letter “K” is the “most negatively received response in digital conversations.”

It even beat out responses like “sure” or simply being left on red as the most negative response.

According to the study, the single letter response “conveys emotional distance, passive-aggressiveness, or disinterest.”

Therefore, it is deemed a far more emotionally triggering message than many other responses.

The results of this study have of course made their way on to social media with several people chiming in with their opinions.

One instagram user said: “K is still fine. Wait until you receive this (thumbs up emoji).”

Another shared their excitement commented, “Wow I feel so seen.”

Third one wrote, “I thought I was the only person who felt uneasy about 'K', 'OK', and (thumbs up emoji).”

The study findings have ignited a lively discussion on social media, with many sharing their thoughts and feelings about these seemingly innocuous abbreviations.

As the conversation continues to unfold, one thing is clear: people have strong opinions about digital conversations.