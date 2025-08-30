Why 'Mortal Kombat II' got delayed by seven months

Mortal Kombat II was set to be released on October 24, 2025, but the movie has been delayed for seven months to give the film a better chance at the box office.
The new release date is scheduled for May 15, 2026.
The original October release date was considered “crowded” with many big movies coming out around the same time, such as Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere and The Black Phone 2.
The week before Halloween is reportedly “not a so-vibrant time at the box office.” The studio, Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema decided that a summer release in May would be a more profitable time for the film.
The delay came as a surprise to many, especially since a new trailer had been released in July, just a few months before the original release date.
The trailer featured new footage and characters like Johnny Cage, garnered over 11 million views and built significant hype. Despite fans’ massive reaction, the studio felt the new release window was more strategically sound.
There are some speculations that the delay might also be a result of the post-production work because a movie of this scale requires extensive visual effects, editing, and sound design.
Delay in release is a strong sign of the studio’s confidence in the film. The May release is typically reserved for major blockbusters, which places the movie in a prime position for a strong box office run.
The film’s writer and director stated that they are aiming to “level up” the sequel in every way.
The movie is to feature an actual Mortal Kombat tournament, a greater presence of Outworld, and the introduction of fan-favourite Johnny Cage, played by Karl Urban.
The film is also confirmed to be rated R, promising the same brutal and gory action that the franchise is known for.
The main villain in Mortal Kombat II is Shao Kahn.
