FDA recalls eggs after Salmonella outbreak sickens nearly 100

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an urgent recall of eggs contaminated with deadly bacteria, after nearly 100 people fell sick after consuming them.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed the Salmonella outbreak with 95 confirmed cases. Salmonella is a bacterial infection that sometimes can prove fatal.

The agency reported that 18 people have been hospitalized and fortunately no deaths have been reported so far.

‘Sunshine Yolks’ sold by a California based company are said to be causing the outbreak. The FDA has issued an urgent recall of all those eggs and urged citizens to throw out or return them to sellers if they have them stored in their kitchens.

The guideline issued further advice to people to wash items and surfaces that have come in contact with the contaminated eggs.

The recalled eggs were sold under the following brand names:

The eggs were sold under the brand names of:

Nagatoship Produce

Misuho

Nijiya Markets

For restaurants, the eggs were sold as:

Sunshine Yolks

Omega-3 Golden Yolks

The contaminated eggs were sold between July 1 to September 16.

People from 14 different states are facing health issues due to consumption of the eggs and CDC reveals 73 cases have been reported in California, most in any state.

The symptoms of Salmonella include:

Diarrhea

Fever

Stomach cramps

Most patients recover within 4 to 7 days but the infection poses a serious risk for young children and older adults, who have weaker immune systems.