Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson’s romance is not a ‘publicity stunt

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson relationship update

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson’s relationship is very much the real deal, despite speculation suggesting otherwise.

Sources close to the pair tell PEOPLE that their romance is not a publicity stunt, shutting down claims that their connection was manufactured to promote their new film The Naked Gun.

“Everything between them has been genuine. Neither would ever take part in a publicity stunt. They have a great time. Neither of them needs the publicity,” a source close to the film explained.

Another insider added, “Their relationship isn’t just for show. They have a real connection. There’s no incentive for either of them to stage something like this.”

The response follows a TMZ report on Friday, Aug. 29, which alleged that publicists for Anderson, 58, and Neeson, 73, orchestrated their romance as a PR move tied to the movie’s release.

One source dismissed the suggestion that the actors never shared a private date, calling the idea “ridiculous.”

Just last month, PEOPLE reported that the two had “a budding romance in the early stages.”

According to a source at the time, “It’s sincere, and it’s clear they’re smitten with each other,” noting that Anderson and Neeson were simply enjoying each other’s company while promoting the comedy.

At the New York premiere on July 28, Anderson and Neeson brought their sons along for a red carpet family photo, Anderson with Brandon, 29, and Dylan, 27, and Neeson with Micheál, 30, and Daniel, 28.

The very next morning, the pair leaned into the fun of their on-screen chemistry, staging a playful make-out moment during a Today show appearance.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly earlier in July, Anderson reflected on her bond with Neeson. “I think I have a friend forever in Liam,” she shared. “We definitely have a connection that is very sincere, very loving. He’s a good guy.”

With both insiders and the actors themselves highlighting the authenticity of their connection, the message is clear, Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson’s romance is built on genuine affection, not staged headlines.