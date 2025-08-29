New mum Michelle Keegan lands lead role in ITV's 'The Blame'

Michelle Keegan has returned to work for the first time since embracing motherhood as she filmed ITV's brand-new thriller The Blame.

The mother of five-month-old daughter Palma, and wife of Mark Wright, 38, has been keeping busy since welcoming her daughter earlier this year.

Now, the Brassic actress has landed her first major role post-motherhood as she was pictured on set.

She will star in the 'unmissable' new ITV drama as DI Emma Crane, alongside her co-star Douglas Booth, 33, who will play her colleague, DI Tom Radley.

At one point, Michelle was spotted transformed into her police detective character, sporting blue gloves and a pale pink shirt on set.

For context, the drama is based on Charlotte Langley's bestselling novel. Michelle who has become of ITV's most bankable stars with credits Our Girl, Tina and Bobby and the most hit comedy-drama Brassic, appeared to be over the moon about her new role.

Previously, Michelle and Douglas shared snaps form the first day of shooting, posing with the clapperboard.

The new drama also features a host of well-known names, including Black Mirror's Joe Armstrong, Ian Hart, Nathan Mensah, Gavin Spokes and Ceallach Spellman.

This comes after Mark Wright offered a sneak peak into family life, sharing details of their recent holiday to Palma, Majorca, with their daughter.



