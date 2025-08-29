Tickets for Asia Cup 2025 matches up for grabs

Jasprit Bumrah (left) celebrates after dismissing Mohammad Rizwan during the T20 World Cup group A match between India and Pakistan at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. —AFP

SHARJAH: The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday announced that the tickets for ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025, including the blockbuster Pakistan-India encounter were up for sale.

According to the host cricket board, the ticket prices for the matches scheduled to be played at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi will start from Dh40, while the base price has been set at Dh50 for the Dubai-hosted fixtures.

Meanwhile, the tickets for the most sought-after fixture – Pakistan versus India – can be availed in a seven-match ticket package, further featuring the potential Super Four clash between the arch rivals and the final, scheduled to be played on September 28.

The minimum price for the package will start from Dh1400 and will vary depending on the seating arrangements and enclosures.

"The tickets that start from an affordable Dh40 (Abu Dhabi matches) and Dh50 (Dubai matches). Tickets for the most sought-after India v Pakistan match will initially be available in a seven-match tickets package starting at Dh1,400,” the ECB said in a statement.

“The package will also enable fans to attend the following matches: India v UAE, Super Four games - B1 v B2, A1 v A2, A1 v B1, A1 v B2 - and the Final,” it added.

Furthermore, the physical sale of the tickets at the two venues will commence in the ‘coming days’, the details for which will be announced in due course.

"Fans can buy separate (standalone) tickets for each of the remaining DP World Asia Cup 2025 matches, which are not included in the seven-match tickets package. In the coming days, tickets will also be made available at the tickets offices at both Dubai International Stadium and Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi – details will be announced in due course."

It is pertinent to mention that the 15th edition of the men’s Asia Cup will be played in the T20I format, featuring eight teams – Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Oman, UAE and Hong Kong, divided into two groups.

Group A features fierce rivals Pakistan and India, alongside hosts UAE and Oman, while Group B is comprised of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

The eight-team tournament will get underway on September 9, with Afghanistan taking on Hong Kong at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Complete schedule of ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025

9 September: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong

10 September: India vs UAE

11 September: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong

12 September: Pakistan vs Oman

13 September: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

14 September: India vs Pakistan

15 September: UAE vs Oman

15 September: Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong

16 September: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

17 September: Pakistan vs UAE

18 September: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan

19 September: India vs Oman

Super Four Stage:

September 20: B1 vs B2

September 21: A1 vs A2

September 23: A2 vs B1

September 24: A1 vs B2

September 25: A2 vs B2

September 26: A1 vs B1

September 28: Final