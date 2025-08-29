Teacher cancels lecture after Taylor engagement news- Netizens lash out

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement stunned the masses, including a college professor, whose reaction and subsequent “action" to the good news has gone viral.

Matthew Pittman, is an associate professor at the Tombras School of Advertising and Public Relations at the University of Tennessee, cancelled a scheduled BioChem midterm and class as a result.

In the video making rounds online the professor can be seen saying to the class: “We have a BioChem midterm today, but Taylor and Travis just got engaged. Due to this information, I can't focus; you all can’t focus. Class is cancelled. Get outta here. We gotta go. We need time to process this information.”

Swifties fever is everywhere now.

Pittman’s announcement was met with a trail of cheers from his students, who reach out for the lecture hall as soon as they were told “to get outta here.”

It didn’t take long for the clip, which was first posted on Instagram, to migrate onto other social media platforms, including TikTok, where the reposted clip has been viewed over 2 million times.

How netizen reacted?

Some users were thrilled by the clip, particularly by Pittman’s decision to “cancel” the exam and class in observance.

One user wrote, “This is the most appropriate reaction to the news.”

While others criticised Prof. Pittman's decision to skip the class.

But amid all the buss, the viral moment turned out to be an AD & PR stunt, which Pittman himself, and the Tombras School of AD & PR confirmed on social media.

Pittman’s college bio further reads: “Assoc. Prof Mathew Pittman, who studies social influence, cognition, and all things social media, breaks down the engagement from an advertising and PR perspective.”