Daniil Medvedev fined $42,000 for 'Racket Abuse' in US Open

Daniil Medvedev was fined $42,000 for “Racket Abuse” in US Open

Russian Tennis star, Daniil Medvedev was fined a total of $42,500 by the U.S. Open in New York on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, in response to “racket abuse” and misconduct.

According to Reuters, Daniil Medvedev was reportedly seen smacking a racket against his sideline chair, destroying the equipment, for his meltdown during a first-round loss at U.S. Open.

The incident happened when Daniil Medvedev was playing against Banjamin Bonzi on Sunday, August 24, 2025.

Bonzi was a point from winning while leading 5-4 in the third set when a photographer began walking along the side of the court at Louis Armstrong Stadium just after a fault.

While the tournament’s umpire Allensworth told the photographer to get off the court, he then announced that Bonzi would get another first serve because of the delay.

Meanwhile, Medvedev got enraged and approached the official to complain, things got wild, and the crowd began booing and chanted, “Second serve!”

The former No.1-ranked player, who won the Championship at flushing meadows in 2021, got infuriated when chair umpire Greg Allensworth decided to allow opponent Banjamin Bonzi another first serve after the bizarre interruption.

Moreover, the play was held up for more than six minutes as Medvedev riled up the fans and insulted Allensworth.

“He wants to go home, guys. He doesn't like to be here. He gets paid by the match, not by the hour,” Medvedev shouted into the microphones.

When order was restored, Medvedev wound up taking that set and the fourth, too. But Bonzi eventually wounds up winning 6-3, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 0-6, 6-4.

Medvedev smashed his racket after the match concluded, prompting six-times Grand Slam Champion Boris Backer to say that the former Russian Champion needed to seek “professional help" in the wake of his “Public meltdown”.

Furthermore, the reactive “racket abuse” was the result of Medvedev’s ignited rage for his meltdown during a first-round loss after a photographer wandered onto the court during the match.

It was Medvedev's third consecutive Grand Slam loss in the first round, including last month at Wimbledon against Benjamin Bonzi.

The hefty fine charged to the former champion for his meltdown during a first-round loss at U.S. Open is more than a third of his $110,000 tournament’s prize money.

While the Russian Tennis star collected $110,000 for his first-round appearance, the tournament referee Jake Garner docked Medvedev $30,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct and $12,500 for abusing his racket, the U.S. Open said in a document listing on-site offences.