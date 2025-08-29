Blake Lively, Taylor Swift's friendship allegedly 'over': Report

It seems the friendship between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively may have hit a rough patch.

The actress reportedly did not congratulate Swift on her recent engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce, and an insider suggests the two are no longer friends.

The news comes just days after Swift and Kelce announced their engagement on August 26.

According to a source who spoke with the Daily Mail, the 38-year-old actress hasn't reached out to the Bad Blood singer since the engagement news broke.

The insider noted, “This isn’t the time. What would be the point of reaching out now? It really makes no sense. [Lively] has bigger fish to fry,” referencing Lively's ongoing legal battle with actor Justin Baldoni.

The source added that Lively is not dwelling on the past friendship. “She doesn’t talk about Taylor at all and doesn’t ponder on their doomed friendship," the insider shared.

Another tipster who was close to the situation revealed the quietness surrounding the former friends' relationship.

"This is something that we would’ve talked about in the past, like what was going to happen, if she was going to be in the wedding, what that would look like. All of that. But now, it’s just silence,” the tipster continued.

The sources confirmed that Lively's absence from the future wedding is a given. “There’s no ‘will she or won’t she’ about Blake being in the wedding, because she just won’t. She knows that, and I don’t think she particularly wants to talk about that," the insider added.

The source emphasised that Lively is preoccupied with her own life. “Blake isn’t sitting home obsessing about Taylor getting engaged because she’s got her own life to focus on,” the confidant said.

The rift between the two stars reportedly began earlier this year when Swift became entangled in Lively’s legal dispute with Justin Baldoni.

Baldoni filed a massive $400 million lawsuit against Lively in January 2025, accusing her of defamation and extortion.

On August 26, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shared their engagement news on Instagram with a carousel of photos, captioned: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”