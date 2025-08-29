Paris Hilton reveals the story behind her iconic short haircut

Paris Hilton has shared a story about her iconic short haircut from the early 2000s that was actually a salon mishap.

In an interview with US Weekly, Hilton, 44, revealed that she was not paying attention during a haircut and was shocked to discover that her long hair, which reached down to her waist, had been cut all the way up to her ears.

The socialite recalled feeling distraught and running to call her sister, Nicky Hilton, in tears after the haircut. "I looked in the mirror and didn’t know what to say. [The hairstylist] asked, ‘Do you like it?’ and I just went to the bathroom and cried," she shared.

Despite her initial distress, Hilton decided to lean into the look by adding extensions to style it into a bob. To her surprise, the hairstyle soon became a trend, with many fans copying her red-carpet style.

"Then everyone started cutting their hair, and I was like, ‘OK,’" she said.

The global ambassador for Paul Mitchell's experience with the haircut mishap and subsequent trend has led to her partnership with Paul Mitchell.

She stars in a new campaign described as a "love letter to professional hairstylists," showcasing various looks, from sleek bobs to high ponytails. The images will be featured across ULTA Beauty stores nationwide.

As part of her partnership with Paul Mitchell, Hilton emphasizes the importance of taking care of one's hair.

"My advice would be to always make sure to deep condition your hair, especially now I work basically almost every single day, so I’m constantly getting my hair styled all the time," she advised.