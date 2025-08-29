Benedict Cumberbatch reveals secret to his 10-year marriage

Benedict Cumberbatch has opened up about the secret to his successful 10-year marriage to theatre director Sophie Hunter.

In a recent episode of Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, Cumberbatch shared the one rule that keeps his bond with his wife and three children strong.

According to Cumberbatch, "being away from home" irritates his family members, including himself. To combat this, he has implemented a "two-week rule," where he tries to spend no more than two weeks away from home at a time.

"It p*** off too, so we try and do as much to make that not the case — the two-week rule, and try to work as hard as possible on making work happen here nearer home so I can get home, or take them with me," he revealed.

The Doctor Strange star and Hunter tied the knot on Valentine's Day in 2015 in an intimate ceremony at the Church of St. Peter and St. Paul in Mottistone, England.

The couple has three sons: Christopher, 10, Hal, 8, and Finn, 6. Despite his demanding career, Cumberbatch prioritizes his family and makes sure to spend quality time with them.

The actor's revelations offer a refreshing perspective on celebrity marriages, showing that commitment, communication, and mutual respect are essential to lasting love.

Cumberbatch and Hunter's ability to balance their careers and family life has been crucial to their lasting partnership.