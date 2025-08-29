F-16 crash in Poland kills pilot, Radom Airshow cancelled

An F-16 fighter jet crash video has gone viral on social media. According to reports, the jet belonged to the Poland Air Force and it crashed during a rehearsal for an airshow.

The video making rounds online shows the aircraft performing a barrel roll aerobatic manoeuvre before crashing in flames as it skidded across the ground.

The crash also damaged the runway, and following the tragedy, the Radom Airshow planned for the weekend has been cancelled.

Reuters reported a statement from the Polish Air Force revealing that the pilot died in the crash that occurred in Radom, Central Poland on Thursday, August 28.

According to the Poland General Command of the Armed Forces, the F-16 was from the 31st Tactical Air Base near Poznan, adding, “Rescue operations were immediately initiated at the scene.”

It was revealed that none of the bystanders were injured.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz shared a heartfelt tribute for the pilot.

He wrote, “I am at the scene of the tragedy. In the F-16 plane crash, a Polish Army pilot died – an officer who always served the Fatherland with dedication and great courage. I pay tribute to His memory. To the family and loved ones, I offer my deepest condolences. This is a great loss for the Air Force and the entire Polish Army.”

A popular X account, Pakistan Strategic Forum, shared details about the pilot, revealing, “Major Maciej Krakowian callsign SLAB has been killed in this unfortunate incident, he was the RIAT-2025 Aerobatics Winner.”

The Radom Airshow is held every two years at Sadkow Airport and it is Poland’s biggest international aviation showcase. This year’s event was scheduled to happen on August 30 and 31.