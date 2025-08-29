Naomi Watts, Billy Crudup enjoy romantic date night in Venice

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup, the husband-and-wife duo, were spotted enjoying a romantic date night at the Venice International Film Festival.

The couple attended the premiere of the George Clooney-led movie Jay Kelly, which Crudup stars in, on a rainy evening in Venice.

Watts, 56, looked stunning in a diaphanous floor-length dress in beige with glittering floral appliques and a black bow, while Crudup, 57, wore a dashing cream-colored tuxedo jacket with a black bowtie.

The couple, who were first linked in 2017 and married in 2023, greeted photographers and friends with enthusiasm, exuding a sense of joy and love.

As the Jay Kelly cast and crew mingled on the carpet, Watts snapped a photo on her phone of Crudup and his co-star Adam Sandler. The couple's chemistry was palpable, and they seemed to be having a great time.

Jay Kelly, directed by Noah Baumbach, follows the story of a famous movie star on a soul-searching journey throughout Europe with his manager.

The Venice premiere was attended by many stars, including George Clooney and his wife Amal, as well as other cast members from the film.

Watts and Crudup's blended families have been featured on social media, showcasing their loving relationship.

Crudup will reprise his role on The Morning Show in the Apple TV+ drama's fourth season, premiering on September 17.

Watts has several upcoming projects, including two Ryan Murphy dramas: All's Fair and American Love Story, in which she'll play Jackie Kennedy.