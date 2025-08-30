Maren Morris leaves fans emotional with new shocking revelation

Maren Morris opened up about her healing journey after divorce and revealed that her music was now helping fans move through their own heartbreaks.

The singer admitted she's seen people “healing from my healing” as they connected with the songs on her Dreamsicle album.

The 35 year old artist released the project after splitting from her former husband Ryan Hurd, as their marriage lasted from 2018 until 2024 and the record carried the emotions of that chapter in her life.

Maren said that the album attracted a mix of new listeners along with those who had been following her career for a decade.

While talking about her Dreamsicle Tour, the singer told People, “The crowds have been amazing. It’s just grown and grown as we’ve been out here this last month. It’s gotten more and more loud. A ton of new fans have discovered me through this record, and the OG fans from like 10 years ago, so it’s a really cool mix.”

She added that watching people heal through her own journey felt very special.

During one show, Maren reflected on her heartbreak and told fans she learned valuable lessons. “It’s a gift, I’ve learned, not just a tragedy,” she shared.

She explained that songwriting gave her a way to process feelings she once avoided.

For the unversed, Maren had earlier said she “tried everything [she] could” to save her marriage.