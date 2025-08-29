Floyd Levine, TV and movie actor, dies at 93

Floyd Levine dies at 93

Floyd Levine, the veteran character actor whose career spanned more than five decades with roles in Baywatch, The Dukes of Hazzard, Good Burger and The Hangover, has passed away at the age of 93.

His daughter-in-law, Tracy Robbins, confirmed the news on Instagram, sharing that Levine died on Sunday, August 24, surrounded by family.

Remembering him with love, she described him as the “best father-in-law, grandpa, and all-around jokester” who always had a way of making people laugh.

“Here’s to my forever Brooklyn boy, Floyd, may the martinis be cold and the Sinatra songs never end,” she wrote.

“I would like to think there’s a casting call in heaven, and you showed up early, script in hand.”

Born in New York City, Levine started out as a taxi driver before deciding to pursue his Hollywood dreams.

His first credited role came in 1972 as a police officer in Super Fly. That role opened the door to many similar parts, with appearances in films like Death Wish, Dog Day Afternoon and Abduction.

By the late 1970s, he was building a steady career on television, landing roles in Starsky and Hutch and Wonder Woman.

Over the years, Levine appeared in nearly 100 film and TV projects, including a six-episode arc on Melrose Place.

He played a gang boss in a 1998 episode of Baywatch and had appeared on The Dukes of Hazzard back in 1984. He also frequently collaborated with his son, director and executive Brian Robbins, appearing in projects such as Nickelodeon’s Cousin Skeeter, Kenan & Kel and the beloved comedy Good Burger.

Later, he made appearances in films including Coach Carter, Norbit and Meet Dave.

One of his final on-screen roles came in 2008, when he played a tailor in The Hangover.

Levine shared three children, Sheryl, Marc and Brian, with his late wife, Rochelle, who passed away in 2022.

He is also survived by several grandchildren.

His daughter-in-law paid tribute to the couple’s lasting love, writing, “I will miss him dearly, but I know he’s making the angels laugh already and back together with his beautiful wife Rochelle (give her the biggest squeeze from us). Don’t worry, I will take care of your baby boy always and forever. Love you grandpa. And yes… you always did it your way to the very end.”

Friends, fans and celebrities flooded the comments of Robbins’ tribute, with designer June Ambrose, actress Gabrielle Union and Kris Jenner among those offering condolences.

Jenner wrote, “So sorry for your loss Tracy and Brian… we are sending prayers for the family and lots of love.”

Levine’s legacy as a dependable character actor and devoted family man will be remembered by audiences and loved ones alike.