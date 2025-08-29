Pakistan men's hockey team to compete in Pro League: FIH

Pakistan's hockey players celebrate during a match in this undated image. — FIH website

The Pakistan men's hockey team will feature in the Pro League 2025-26 season after formally accepting the International Hockey Federation's invitation, the FIH announced on Thursday.

The Green Shirts were invited by the apex body to participate in the "League of the Best" after Hockey New Zealand withdrew from the nine-team tournament despite winning the FIH Nations Cup earlier this year in Malaysia.

The PHF was initially given a deadline of August 12 to confirm its national men's team's participation, but the federation sought an extension until August 20 as it was awaiting financial support from the government.

The federation was subsequently issued Rs250m for the event on Wednesday, leading to it confirming its men's team's participation the next day.

"The International Hockey Federation (FIH) can confirm that the Pakistan men's hockey team, nicknamed the Green Shirts, have accepted the invitation to participate in the upcoming 2025-26 season of the FIH Hockey Pro League," the apex body said in a statement.

Pakistan will join arch-rivals India, alongside Argentina, Australia, Belgium, England, Germany, Netherlands, and Spain in the upcoming seventh edition of the tournament, replacing Ireland, who were relegated after finishing last in the previous season.

The Green Shirts' participation in the tournament meant that they would also square off against traditional rivals India, who narrowly escaped relegation last season as they finished just above bottom-ranked Ireland.

FIH President Tayyab Ikram expressed his delight over Pakistan's addition to the Pro League, stating it would be a major boost for the team with a rich history and would bolster the tournament’s viewership.

"Great to see Pakistan back in elite competition — this is a truly impactful milestone for world hockey," Ikram said in an FIH-released statement.

"Their return marks not only the comeback of a team with such a rich and storied history, but also an exciting boost to the visibility and reach of the FIH Hockey Pro League. I can already anticipate an enhanced visibility of the Pro League with Pakistan's participation.

"Congratulations to the Pakistan men's team for qualifying through the FIH Hockey Nations Cup and earning their place in the 'League of the Best' for the very first time. This achievement is a strong example of how creating more opportunities at every level of our sport fosters growth and provides a natural pathway to the very top."

For the unversed, Pakistan were set to participate in the inaugural edition of the FIH Pro League in 2019 but pulled out their first three games scheduled against Argentina, Australia and New Zealand, citing 'inevitable circumstances', which resulted in them being suspended from the tournament's remainder.