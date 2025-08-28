LeBron James returns to China for ‘Forever King Tour’

LeBron James is heading to China in September for the “Forever King Tour.” The event is organised with Nike. The visit is not a vacation; instead, it marks the 20th anniversary of the basketball star’s first trip to Asia.

He already appreciated his Asian fans and said, “There’s an unbelievable love and appreciation for basketball in Asia that’s always incredible to experience.”

LeBron is going to Chengdu and Shanghai. It will be his 15th visit to the Middle Kingdom.

The purpose of the tour is to inspire young and talented basketball players as part of the Nike RISE program. He is supposed to provide mental and physical training to the young athletes.

On his purpose for the tour, he added: “To have the opportunity to share the game with fans and connect with the athletes all over the world means a lot to me.”

While sharing his philosophy of success, he told young athletes that he would be mentoring.

“Fall in love with the process and not the results. That’s the number one key to me, and I always try to instil that in anyone who’s inspired by what I do.”

The Akron Hammer will inaugurate the final “RISING 10” for girls and boys, who will then play against Nike EYBL (Elite Youth Basketball League). This opportunity will increase the chance of young Chinese players to compete on the global stage.

King James is expected to reveal his new shoe, “LeBron 23.” Sneaker enthusiasts will have access to the exclusive launch and limited-edition gear.

The tour is not just a business trip. It is a way for LeBron to connect American and Chinese basketball cultures. His frequent visits help make basketball a popular sport in China.

