Camila Cabello gets caught in act with Aussie icon

Camila Cabello caught in act with Aussie icon

Camila Cabello is "really happy" in Australia thanks to one Aussie icon.

The Shameless singer left her fans in utter shock after a video captured her from behind as she appeared to be locked in a passionate kiss with something off-camera.

On Wednesday, August 27, while touring Down Under, she puckered up for an unexpected Aussie legend, before turning around and revealing it was just an unopened box of Arnott’s Tim Tams, rebranded "Camila's" just for her.

"Really happy," the Havana songstress cheekily wrote over the playful clip which caught the attention of Tim Tam's official TikTok page.

They re-posted it with the caption, "Camila just couldn't keep her hands off us."

The Señorita hitmaker chimed in their comments section, agreeing, "The most beautiful love story that's never been told."

The 28-year-old American pop star first shared her love for the national sweet treat back in March.

She told The Project that the chocolate biscuits are a must-have backstage snack whenever she’s in town.

Additionally, the Fifth Harmony alum played her first Australian concert to a packed crowd at Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne on Wednesday.

Cabello will next take the stage in Sydney at the Hordern Pavilion on Saturday night.