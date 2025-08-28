Spotify brings back direct messages for Canadian users

Spotify has introduced a new feature for both free and premium users as part of an effort to captivate the attention of users.

Spotify is gradually introducing the feature to its mobile application for users over the age of 16, including those in Canada.

A company spokesperson told CBS in a written statement, “This means DMs will be available in Canada in the coming days.”

“Word of mouth has always been at the heart of the Spotify experience,” Spotify spokesperson further explained in a statement.

Due to low engagement in 2017, Spotify used to have a similar messaging feature which was then removed.

At present, the company is banking on the sharp growth in subscribers over the past few years to revive the feature and ultimately grab market share.

The new feature will allow users to disseminate information and react with texts, emojis.

Users have the choice to accept or reject requests received from family or friends.

It has been observed that music steamer had 696 million active users in its second quarter of 2025.

Spotify’s strategy is to improve its financial performance and compete in the music industry amid intensifying competition from rivals such as Apple, Amazon Music and YouTube.

The company aims to increase prices to boost revenue and expand its user base.

According to Spotify’s terms of use and platform rules against illegal content, one can easily report content or account.