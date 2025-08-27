Minneapolis shootings kill three with zero arrests

Minneapolis shootings kills three with zero arrests

The Minneapolis shooting incidents in three different locations took the lives of 3 and 8 people were injured in a few hours on Tuesday, August 27, 2025.

The violence began on Tuesday afternoon with a mass shooting near Cristo Rey Jesuit High School that killed one person and injured six others using a high-velocity .223 rifle.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara recounted the broad daylight attack as 'completely sickening and unacceptable.'

A second shooting was reported on Tuesday evening in the Whittier neighborhood that claimed another life and left one injured outside an apartment building west of Interstate 35W.

The third tragic incident happened on early Wednesday, August 27, 2025 morning downtown shooting that killed 1 man and wounded another near popular venues including The Capitol Grill and Orpheum Theater.

Chief O'Hara opened up about the situation and said: "The level of gun violence across the city within the last day is deeply unsettling, across three separate multiple-victim shootings, eight people have been injured by gunfire and three have lost their lives."

The downtown incident occurred around 2:08 a.m. when a gunman opened fire at close range on a sidewalk gathering before fleeing on foot.

A second victim arrived at Hennepin Healthcare with non-life-threatening injuries approximately twelve minutes later.

Police are working to determine possible connections between the incidents while reassuring the public that there is no ongoing threat to residents safety.

All three shootings remain under active investigation with no arrests made yet.