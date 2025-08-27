Homes leveled in St. Louis County explosion after a massive explosion: watch

A massive explosion occurred in north St. Louis County, Missouri, destroying five homes and damaging at least 20 others.

The harrowing incident injured three people, leaving officials stunned that no one was killed.

The blast occurred around 9:15 a.m. on Monday, August 25, 2025, in the 13800 block of Evan Aire Drive, jolting residents awake with as forceful as an earthquake or bomb.

As reported by USA TODAY, a resident said, “I saw one house that was already crumbled, and the next two that were next to it, they caught fire.”

Paul Peebles, Black Jack Fire Chief, confirmed that a detailed search operation was conducted in the neighbourhood. Highly skilled teams with cadaver dogs continued the search operation with no bodies found in the rubble.

The majority of the houses in the area are labelled as unsafe to enter. In addition to the official departments, the American Red Cross is providing assistance to displaced residents with shelter and supplies.

Authorities have not yet found the reason for the explosion, confirming that all plausible causes have been investigated. Utility company Spire stated that its crews found no issues with the natural gas infrastructure and had received no recent reports of leaks.

St. Louis County Police Bomb and Arson Unit further carry the investigation.