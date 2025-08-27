UK schools to teach democracy as voting age drops to 16

Children in the United Kingdom (U.K.) will start learning about democracy in schools to prepare them for voting at 16, the Electoral Commission has said.

Vijay Rangarajan, the commission’s chief executive, explained that students will first receive lessons from the age of 14. Later, this will be expanded so that young people understand that political system before they cast their vote.

He also made clear that teachers must remain neutral. “We need teachers to leave their personal views at the door,” he said, adding that schools will be given proper material to ensure debates are balanced and fair.

The plan follows Labour’s promise to lower the voting age to 16 for U.K. parliamentary elections, in line with Scotland and Wales. It will apply from the next general election, due in 2025.

Supporters say the move gives teenagers a voice since many of them already work and pay taxes. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said it was “important” to allow young people to have a say in how their money is spent.

But critics, including Conservative MPs, argue the policy is confusing. They point out that 16-year-olds still cannot buy alcohol, play the lottery, or stand as candidates in elections.

A survey of 16 and 17-year-olds showed mixed feelings, only half supported the right to vote, and just 18 percent said they would “definitely” vote.

Alongside lowering the voting age, ministers also plan to make voter registration automatic and allow bank cards as ID at polling stations.

Officials hope this will encourage more people to take part after new ID rules kept thousands away in the last election.