UN creates artificial intelligence advisory panel

The United Nations has set up a new advisory body on artificial intelligence (AI), aiming to help countries navigate both the opportunities and dangers posed by the fast-evolving technology.
In a resolution passed Tuesday, the UN General Assembly approved the creation of the Independent International Scientific Panel on Artificial Intelligence. The 40-member body, to be appointed by Secretary-General António Guterres, will consist of leading scientists and experts tasked with providing impartial research assessments for governments. Each will serve a three-year term.
The panel’s work will include analysing existing research, identifying risks and benefits, and offering evidence-based recommendations for policymakers. Officials say the group will play a key role in addressing concerns about AI’s potential to undermine human rights, destabilise democracies, and increase inequality if not properly regulated.
In addition, the resolution outlines plans for an annual global dialogue on AI governance. The first session is scheduled to take place in Geneva next year during a world summit on artificial intelligence. Participants will include governments, civil society organisations, researchers, and private-sector representatives, with discussions expected to focus on international cooperation, lessons learned, and best practices.
Costa Rica’s ambassador, Maritza Chan Valverde, who co-chaired negotiations with Spain, stressed the global importance of the initiative. “The development of artificial intelligence affects all states,” she said, noting that the UN must ensure AI “serves humanity rather than undermines it.”
