Muller changes stance in Ronaldo–Messi 'GOAT' debate

Former Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller has shifted his stance in the long-running football debate over who deserves the title of the “greatest of all time” (GOAT) between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Muller, who has faced both players numerous times at club and international level, revealed that he once favoured Ronaldo but changed his mind following Messi’s triumph with Argentina at the 2022 World Cup.

“Lionel Messi is the GOAT,” Muller said. “In my first 10 years as a professional, I would have chosen Cristiano Ronaldo. But since the World Cup with Argentina, it’s been Messi for me. As I get older and more romantic, style and aesthetics mean more than sheer performance and work ethic.”

The German star acknowledged both players’ remarkable achievements, describing them as “absolutely crazy.” He admitted surprise at his own strong record against Messi, joking: “I don’t know why it worked so often against him.”

Messi and Ronaldo remain icons of modern football, boasting a combined 13 Ballon d’Ors. While Ronaldo has scored more career goals and won one additional Champions League title, Messi leads in assists, league trophies, and international honours — most notably Argentina’s World Cup win.