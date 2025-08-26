‘Gears of War: Reloaded’ release date, platforms, gameplay, features

Gears of War: Reloaded has officially been released on August 26, 2025, worldwide.

Gears of War: Reloaded has officially been released on August 26, 2025, worldwide. The game is now available for PC, Xbox Series, and PlayStation 5.

For PlayStation 5, the physical disc version of the game is incomplete and requires an internet connection to download the full 64 gigabytes.

This is the first time that Games of War is also available on PlayStation consoles. A fan on Reddit expressed his emotions about the PS5 release, “Wheee so juiced to play Gears on my PS5. 19 year old me never would have thought this day would come.”

The game is the updated version of the 2015 Ultimate Edition, featuring new graphics, features, and improved performance.

Graphics are upgraded to 4K, adding good lighting, shadows, reflections, and good textures. In a single-player mode, the campaign runs at 60 frames per second (FPS), while multiplayer mode runs at a higher speed up to 120 FPS.

The game includes a cross-play feature, allowing you to play with your friends regardless of their platform (PC, PlayStation, or Xbox).

The Reloaded version includes all content from Ultimate Edition, like characters, maps, and campaigns.

The PS5 version uses the DualSense controller’s special features, such as adaptive triggers and haptic feedback.

A first-day patch was released to address crashes, fix bugs, and improve performance.

Is Gears of War a horror game?

Gears of War is an action game with horror themes.