FC Porto submit official bid to Arsenal for defender Jakub Kiwior

Arsenal have received a formal loan offer with an obligation to buy from FC Porto for defender Jakub Kiwior, as the Polish international seeks more regular first-team football.

The deal is estimated to be finalized around €25 million, including add-ons.

The 25-year-old Polish footballer has agreed personal terms with the Portuguese club and has been a reliable backup to starters William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães, but is expected to land a more significant role elsewhere.

His potential departure is directly bound to Arsenal’s pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen’s Piero Hincapié, a 23-year-old Ecuadorian centre-back admired for his superior passing range.

The club is also in the process of signing a deal with Hincapié, although Leverkusen is urging him to activate his €60 million release clause.

The player has also personally requested the club to accept a lower fee, approximately €45 million.

With the Kiwior’s move to Porto, the efforts to sign Hincapié will be accelerated as the player is described as “fully sold” on the project at the Emirates.

As the transfer window reaches its closure, Arsenal is more likely to accept Porto’s structured offer to ease the incoming transfer.

If a deal couldn’t be closed with Leverkusen, the Gunners could alternatively pursue a loan with an obligation to buy for Hincapié in 2026.