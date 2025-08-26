Helicopter crash on Isle of Wight kills three, one airlifted to hospital

A helicopter crashed in a field on the Isle of Wight on Monday, August 25, 2025, prompting a major response from emergency service.

The accident happened near the A3020 Shanklin Road at 9:24 a.m., according to the police.

One person was air lifted to Southampton hospital, the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance. A spokesperson for the police explained that the road remains closed because of emergency vehicles at the scene and requested that people avoid the area.

Leigh Goldsmith, who witnessed the crash, said she saw the helicopter spinning out of control while she was driving toward Shanklin.

She continued that it soon went out of sight and came to a hedge. Goldsmith reached the spot first and saw that four people were inside, noticing that the airbags had opened.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance verified their crew, consisting of a doctor and a specialist paramedic, were dispatched to the scene off Ventnor at 9:28 a.m. They assisted the victims in collaboration with other emergency services.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters from Newport, Ventnor, and Shanklin were called to the scene just before 9:30 a.m.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has also been informed of the accident. A spokesperson explained that a team will be dispatched to conduct a formal investigation of the accident’s cause.

Emergency service remains in charge of the scene, and more information will be available as the investigation continues.

It was later confirmed by the police that three individuals died in the accident and a single survivor was airlifted University Hospital Southampton with serious injuries.

The helicopter, a Northumbria Helicopters operated Robison R44 II, had departed Sandown Airport around 20 minutes prior to the crash as part of a flying lesson.

Officers reported at 9:50 a.m. that there was a major incident to deal with the response, which was subsequently stood down when the area was made safe.

Shanklin Town Council stated that it was shocked by the tragedy and commended the pilot for not taking the built-up area, while Isle of Wight East MP Joe Roberston described the crash as a tragedy and appealed to the people to keep away from the scene.