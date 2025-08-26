Watch: Firefighting chopper spins out of control, crashes into lake in France

A firefighting helicopter in France crashed into a water reservoir on Monday, August 25, 2025, while collecting water. Fortunately, the crew on board remained unharmed.

A video making rounds on social media shows the Morane 29 helicopter flying over the Rosporden lake to collect water in western France.

However, the pilot lost control of the chopper while maneuvering over the lake and the helicopter spun for several seconds before crashing.

Authorities in Finistère confirmed the incident, stating that two crew members were able to swim to safety after the helicopter went down.

The authorities further said, “During the water intake, the helicopter suddenly hit the surface of the water. This caused it to lose control and crash.” An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the crash.

According to BBC News, the pilot, the officer aboard the chopper and an eyewitness were taken to a hospital, and the crew survived without sustaining serious injuries.

Michel Loussouarn, the mayor of Rosporden, immediately released a statement about the accident, saying “authorities had taken measures to contain the risk of pollution in the lake”.

This incident comes amid heavy wildfires that have engulfed many regions in southern Europe. Extremely high temperatures are further fueling the fire, causing it to spread.

Morane 29 is one of the latest helicopters in France’s firefighting fleet. As per some media reports, the chopper made 33 flights delivering water 154 times in the summer alone to help extinguish fires across the region.