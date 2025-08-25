Kevin Jonas’ wife Danielle moves to tears after major milestone moment

Danielle Jonas paid heartfelt tribute to Kevin following ‘unforgettable’ concert

Kevin Jonas’ wife, Danielle Jonas, is more than proud to see him climb up the heights in his career.

The 38-year-old TV personality took to Instagram right after Kevin, 37, performed solo for the first time at Fenway Park concert.

Expressing her excitement, Danielle penned down an emotional note in the caption, alongside a carousel from the memorable day.

“Last night was a moment I will never forget. Hearing you sing your own song and watching your voice fill the stadium brought me to tears. I am beyond proud of you @kevinjonas and so grateful that everyone else finally got to hear the voice I’ve loved for so long,” wrote the mom of two.

One of the videos in the carousel featured Danielle tearing up while listening to her husband performed, she then wiped the tears and jumped excitedly with a proud smile.

A subsequent clip showed the couple meeting backstage after the performance and them pulling each other in a hug.

Kevin reacted to the post in the comments, writing, “My forever.”

Nick Jonas’ wife, Priyanka Chopra, too wrote in the comments, saying, “He was incredible. We need more Kevin Jonas, please!!!

The couple will celebrate 16 years to their marriage this year.