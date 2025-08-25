Raja Jackson attacks wrestler Syko Stu in brutal incident

Raja Jackson, the son of Quinton Rampage, attacked wrestler Syko Stu.

Raja Jackson, the son of ex-UFC Champion Quinton Rampage, has attacked and brutally injured a wrestler, Stuart Smith, aka Syko Stu, at a wrestling event in Los Angeles, California.

The private wrestling show by KnokX Pro Academy was streamed live on the Kick platform and watched by many people.

It was a scripted fight (a common occurrence in professional wrestling) between the two wrestlers. According to the plan, Raja was about to play a big move by slamming Syko Stu on the mat. It was a “payback” for an altercation where Syko hit Raja with a can.

The fake fight did not go as planned. Raja started punching Syko multiple times while he was lying on the ground unconscious. Other wrestlers had to jump into the ring to save the wrestler from the vicious attack of Raja Jackson.

Syko was brutally injured and taken to the hospital with lost teeth and broken bones on his face.

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, the father of Raja, made a statement regarding his son’s actions on X. He apologised and said, “It was bad judgment, and a work that went wrong. Raja is an MMA fighter, not a pro wrestler and had no business involved in an event like this.”

“I don’t condone my son’s actions at all! He suffered a concussion from sparring only days ago and had no business doing anything remotely close to physical contact.”

Rampage Jackson further expressed his concern about Stuart Smith, “I’m very upset that any of this happened, but my main concern now is that Mr. Smith will make a speedy recovery. I apologise on his behalf and to Kick for the situation.”

Kick, the video streaming platform, banned Raja Jackson from using all its services. The Los Angeles Police Department is also investigating the issue.

