Katie Price shows strength in first outing since row with exes

Katie Price made a much-awaited public appearance while running errands in London on Saturday.

The former glamour model,47, has found herself locked in a row with ex-husband Peter Andre, after he released a statement accusing her of 'peddling baseless lies.'

Amid the ongoing drama, Katie vowed to protect her bond with Married At First Sight star JJ Slater, 32, whom she began dating in February 2024.

In her first first appearance since the drama with her exes, she appeared upbeat, showing off her fit figure in a grey top.

A source told the Mirror: 'It's been a really difficult time for Katie, and she's been telling people she won't let JJ betray her too.

She emphasised that she needs JJ the more than ever, as she has learned that a good relationship does not have to be filled with arguments and drama.

Meanwhile, Katie and Peter's daughter Princess has been cautious about how her mum is being portrayed amid her parents feud.

In an interview with The Guardian, the rising star,18 who has recently landed her first solo project, The Princess Diaries, said she doesn't want to paint her mum in a bad light, adding that Katie is more stable than she has been in years.

'This is going to come across really bad. It's like talking about how Mum is a mess and dad i stable. Right now, Mum is completely different to show she was four years ago.'