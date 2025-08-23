Alison Hammond keeps her spirits high amid trolling voer 'For the Love of Dogs'

Alison hosted two series of the show: For The Love of Dogs

Alison Hammond has clapped back at her critics who believe she should not be hosting For The Love of Dogs this week.

The former Big Brother star turned TV presenter, 50, has fronted the series ever since Paul O'Grady's death in 2023.

Paul died of cardiac arrhythmia at the age of 67. Following his passing, Alison hosted two series of the show. However, she has faced brutal trolling, with some suggesting she should be axed from the show.

Now, in a new interview, Alison gave a befitting reply to the trolls and told them to 'deal with' the fact she is the host and not Pete Wicks, who hosts a similar show for UKTV.

Speaking to The Guardian, Alison said: People say Pete Wicks would be better than me at presenting For the Love of Dogs.

'He might be but I'm doing it. Deal with it! I know my worth. Besides, my mum would have been so proud. 'That's the reason I do this. She's my guiding light.'

Alison made a confidently told the publication that she has been 'doing a job that I adore to the best of my ability, trying to be better than I was yesterday.'

For context, ITV has yet to confirm whether Alison will be back for a third series.